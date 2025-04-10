Alibaba (BABA) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Alibaba (BABA) reached $104.18, with a -0.57% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 3.46% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.31%.

Heading into today, shares of the online retailer had lost 23.6% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.53% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.27% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Alibaba in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.37, signifying a 2.14% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $33.21 billion, up 8.07% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Alibaba. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Alibaba holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Alibaba is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.18. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 20.05.

It is also worth noting that BABA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.3. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.18 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.