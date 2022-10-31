Alibaba (BABA) Stock Moves -0.25%: What You Should Know

Alibaba (BABA) closed the most recent trading day at $63.58, moving -0.25% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the online retailer had lost 20.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 1.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.98%.

Alibaba will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Alibaba to post earnings of $1.68 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 3.45%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $32.03 billion, up 2.85% from the year-ago period.

BABA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.61 per share and revenue of $134.28 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -8.42% and +0.76%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alibaba. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.55% lower within the past month. Alibaba is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.38. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.81, which means Alibaba is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that BABA has a PEG ratio of 0.89. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.1 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): Free Stock Analysis Report



