Alibaba (BABA) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Alibaba (BABA) closed at $77.51, marking a +0.35% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.06%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.56%.

The online retailer's stock has climbed by 3.15% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.24%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Alibaba in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.83, up 1.43% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $37.83 billion, up 5.32% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $9.12 per share and a revenue of $133.01 billion, signifying shifts of +14.86% and +5.52%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Alibaba. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.41% lower. Alibaba presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Alibaba is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.47. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.56 for its industry.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.