Alibaba (BABA) Q4 Earnings: What to Expect

What will it take for Alibaba (BABA) stock to rebound? That is a question investors have been asking for more than a year. During that span, BABA stock been under consistent pressure, plunging some 60%, compared to the 6% decline in the S&P 500 index.

The Chinese e-commerce giant will report fourth quarter fiscal 2022 earnings results before the opening bell Thursday. Alibaba has suffered on multiple fronts. Aside from supply-chain caused by the pandemic and related headwinds, it has dealt with issues related to corporate governance and its political standing in China. But it’s hard to ignore the stock price at these levels, especially stock especially when compared to its FAANG peers. Currently trading at $85, investors are hoping that the bottom is near.

But ahead of its quarterly results Thursday, investors shouldn’t expect any positive surprises, according to Bank of America analyst Eddie Leung. In a recent note to clients, and referencing the company’s local services and cloud businesses, Leung cautioned that Alibaba could report "moderate deceleration" where both business can fall to 39% and 17% year-over-year growth, respectively. The lockdowns in China was cited as the key reason for his downbeat report.

However, when discussing Alibaba’s core China commerce revenue, Leung believes that business could rise almost 10% year over year, driven by increase demand in the early part of the year. The analyst, nonetheless, maintained his Buy rating on BABA stock and a price target of $175. From current levels of around $85 and trading at a 5-year low, that still represents more than 105% potential upside. But the company must affirm on Thursday that it can realize that level of premium.

In the three months that ended April, Wall Street expects Hong Kong-based online retailer to earn $1.07 per share on revenue of $29.73 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.60 per share on revenue of $29.05 billion. For the full year, ending April, earnings are projected to decline 24% year over year to $7.60 per share, while full-year revenue of $125.51 billion would rise 13.3% year over year.

Thanks to its massive scale and its e-commerce ecosystem Alibaba has had multiple streams of revenue which insulates its from economic downturns. The market has nonetheless continued to slash the company’s revenue growth forecasts as it navigates through these headwinds. Since the start of the quarter, the full-year revenue guidance has been reduced by eight percentage points, while the adjusted EPS has been cut by seven percentage points.

The pressure on Alibaba's revenue and profits have been partly due to China’s regulatory push. In the third quarter, the company missed on both the top and bottom lines, reporting revenue of $38.33 billion which missed estimates by $520 million, while EPS of $1.19 was short of consensus by 48 cents. The company’s largest segment, Core commerce in China, saw a massive dip in Q3 income and margin, reporting 20% decline in EBITA year over year.

For context, the overall EBITA margin in last year’s quarter was 28% which declined to 18% in Q3. With lockdown restrictions still being imposed on major cities in China, Alibaba’s margin erosion is likely to continue in the near term, which is what Bank of America analyst Eddie Leung referenced above. The company could offset the decline by reducing its spending. But it’s a delicate balance as doing so would add pressure on the top line.

On Thursday investors will want to see growth reaccelerate. BABA must deliver top and bottom-line beat, upside guidance and positive commentary about growth prospects for the balance of fiscal 2023.

