Alibaba (BABA) Q4 2023 Earnings: What to Expect

With 24% returns over the past six months, there appears to be renewed optimism that Alibaba (BABA) can return to its glory days. Currently trading at around $85, BABA stock has risen close to 50% from its low of $58.

With China opening and relaxing its zero-COVID policy, investors want to know whether Alibaba’s recent gains are not only sustainable, but also if there's room for more upside. Just as important, are these gains sustainable absent clear fundamental improvements in Alibaba’s business? These are some of the main questions investors will want to answered when the Chinese e-commerce giant reports fourth quarter fiscal 2023 earnings results before the opening bell Thursday.

A recovering Chinese economy could be a major boon for BABA stock. That said, China’s leading e-commerce and cloud services provider is still a shell of its former self. The stock is down more than 70% from its previous highs, driven by an intense round of regulatory scrutiny of big tech platforms in China. These headwinds appear to be fading and now could be an ideal time to bet on a long-term recovery, particularly given Alibaba’s treasure chest of $55 billion in cash and its consistently strong cash flows. The company’s diversified revenue sources within the country, along with its cloud potential, presents tons of value at current levels.

Alibaba recently announced plans to invest $1 billion over the next three years to boost its cloud prowess. Although the cloud is currently a small portion of Alibaba’s overall business, its management has begun to prioritize it as a crucial piece towards long-term growth and profitability. On Thursday the stock can continue its climb if Alibaba can deliver a top- and bottom-line beat and provide confidence outlook for the next quarter and full year.

In the three months that ended March, Wall Street expects Hong Kong-based online retailer to earn $1.35 per share on revenue of $30.28 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.18 per share on revenue of $28.35 billion. For the full year, earnings are projected to rise 4.5% year over year to $7.7 per share, while full-year revenue of $125.29 billion would rise 5.7% year over year.

The company recently partnered with layer-1 blockchain Avalanche. According to John Wu, president of Ava Labs, Alibaba Cloud has about 4 million customers and 10 million developers, meaning that this partnership provides Alibaba’s clients with tools that aims to help businesses customize, launch and maintain their own metaverse spaces on Avalanche’s blockchain.

In terms of current fundamentals, Alibaba recently delivered a strong Q3 report that slightly beat analyst expectations on revenue and handily beat on earnings. Q3 adjusted EPS of $2.79 was up 14% year over year. Q3 revenue of $35.9 billion rose 2% year over year, besting expectation for a 5.6% decline. The revenue yielded $7.2 billion in net income, up 12%.

The numbers demonstrate that Alibaba’s fundamentals are still intact. Evidenced by the $12 billion in free cash flow and $5.08 billion in operating income, rising close to 400% year over year, the company has begun to benefit from China’s reopening. Assuming similar numbers in the quarters ahead, Alibaba stock looks attractive at current levels.

