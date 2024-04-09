Alibaba (BABA) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Alibaba (BABA) closed at $72.99, marking a +1.78% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.32%.

Shares of the online retailer witnessed a loss of 4.21% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 1.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Alibaba in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.56, marking stability compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $31.19 billion, indicating a 2.89% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Alibaba. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Alibaba is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Alibaba is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.11. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.49 for its industry.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, positioning it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

