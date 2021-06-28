Alibaba (BABA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Alibaba (BABA) closed at $228.59, marking a +0.04% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the online retailer had gained 6.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 2.74%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.34%.

BABA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BABA to post earnings of $2.85 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 35.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $33.31 billion, up 53.04% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.24 per share and revenue of $144.2 billion, which would represent changes of +13.08% and +34.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BABA should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BABA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, BABA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.33. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 56.54.

It is also worth noting that BABA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.19. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BABA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

