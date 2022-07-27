Alibaba (BABA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Alibaba (BABA) closed at $102.74 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.28% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.62%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the online retailer had lost 13.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 1.49%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.24%.

Alibaba will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 4, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.50, down 41.63% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $31.02 billion, down 2.66% from the prior-year quarter.

BABA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.11 per share and revenue of $138.13 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -14.44% and +3.65%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Alibaba. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.24% lower. Alibaba is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Alibaba is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.27. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.95.

Meanwhile, BABA's PEG ratio is currently 1.52. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.2 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.