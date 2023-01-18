Alibaba (BABA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Alibaba (BABA) closed at $113.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.71% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.81%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.66%.

Heading into today, shares of the online retailer had gained 34.07% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.82% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Alibaba as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Alibaba to post earnings of $2.25 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 15.09%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $35.54 billion, down 6.64% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.20 per share and revenue of $127.62 billion, which would represent changes of -13.36% and -4.24%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alibaba should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.68% higher within the past month. Alibaba is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Alibaba has a Forward P/E ratio of 16 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.48.

Meanwhile, BABA's PEG ratio is currently 1.26. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.26 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

