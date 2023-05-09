Alibaba (BABA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Alibaba (BABA) closed the most recent trading day at $82.22, moving -1.31% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online retailer had lost 17.95% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.85% in that time.

Alibaba will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 18, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.30, up 4% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $30.87 billion, down 4.1% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Alibaba. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.7% lower. Alibaba is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.17. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.36.

Also, we should mention that BABA has a PEG ratio of 0.8. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Commerce industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.07 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.