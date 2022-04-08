Alibaba (BABA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Alibaba (BABA) closed the most recent trading day at $103.53, moving -0.71% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online retailer had gained 12.22% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 8.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.36% in that time.

Alibaba will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.29, down 18.35% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $31.96 billion, up 11.75% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alibaba. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.87% lower. Alibaba is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Alibaba is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.84. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.45, so we one might conclude that Alibaba is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that BABA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.37. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Commerce industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 240, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.