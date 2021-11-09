Alibaba (BABA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Alibaba (BABA) closed at $160.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.21% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.35% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the online retailer had lost 1.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 5.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.11%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BABA as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 18, 2021. In that report, analysts expect BABA to post earnings of $1.89 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 28.68%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $31.81 billion, up 39.29% from the year-ago period.

BABA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.04 per share and revenue of $140.13 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -9.05% and +30.86%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BABA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.91% lower. BABA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BABA has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.94 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 59.37.

Meanwhile, BABA's PEG ratio is currently 1.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Commerce stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.01 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

