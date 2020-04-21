Alibaba (BABA) Boosts Cloud Investment Amid Coronavirus Woes

Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA has been making efforts to further expand cloud presence beyond the e-commerce sphere.

The China-based e-commerce giant stated that it will invest 200 billion yuan ($28 billion) in cloud infrastructure over the next three years. The amount invested will be used to develop technologies related to operating systems, servers, chips and networks.

The investment is in line with the company’s strategy of expanding geographic reach and customer base, as well as strengthening the product portfolio. In addition, the investment would help it compete against rivals in the growing cloud market.

Alibaba’s Cloud Investment Relevant at the Present Time

In the current scenario, wherein the coronavirus pandemic is going from bad to worse, people have to maintain social distancing and work remotely. Therefore, most of the companies need to move bulk portion of their workloads to the cloud. On top of that, consumers have started to shop online due to the lockdown. Thus, any consumer-oriented business needs to have a digital presence built on the cloud in order to survive.

Resultantly, cloud computing is emerging as a key technology to fight the battle against coronavirus. This technology is seeing higher usage globally as it allows data interoperability in a scalable, cost-efficient way by data collection, processing, analyzing and sharing across platforms.

Hence, Alibaba’s decision to invest such a huge amount in cloud services at this point of time makes complete sense.

Alibaba Poised for Further Growth in 2020

Alibaba’s cloud computing revenues have been surging over the past few years. Cloud computing has now become one of Alibaba’s fastest-growing initiatives beyond the traditional e-commerce sphere.

In fiscal third-quarter 2020, the company’s cloud computing business segment reported revenues of RMB10.7 billion (US$1.54 billion), up 62% from the year-ago period. The increase was driven by higher revenue contribution from both public cloud and hybrid cloud businesses.

Alibaba, together with the cloud business unit, is making all efforts to cater to the requirements of today’s world.

With the help of AI-led technologies, Alibaba’s cloud unit is providing data on coronavirus and its diagnosis.Applications developed by cloud experts and researchers from its subsidiary, DAMO Academy, are expected to provide the necessary support to medical professionals across the globe in combating the spread of the virus.

Moreover, it has been making all efforts to provide medical workers across the world with advanced cloud-based apps to help battle the coronavirus outbreak.

Therefore, these steps taken by the company highlight the growing importance of the cloud business, which is likely to boost revenues in 2020.

Given the growing position of Alibaba’s cloud business in China and aggressive international expansion strategies, we believe that cloud computing will be one of the major growth drivers in the long run.

