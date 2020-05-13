Alibaba (BABA) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Concerns about the impact the coronavirus pandemic could have on the world's second-largest economy has kept Chinese markets under pressure over the past several months. While several businesses have reopened, many more are still closed.

Alibaba (BABA) can provide credible insight into the strength of the Chinese consumer and the state of business in China when the Chinese e-commerce giant reports fourth quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results before the opening bell Thursday. With estimates calling for Q4 profits to plunge some 32%, Alibaba has a lot to prove, particularly with better-than-expected results coming with from its U.S.-based rival Amazon (AMZN).

BABA stock, meanwhile, is trading at its lowest one-year forward earnings multiple, suggesting that the market expects no upside surprise. Investors want to know if now is an ideal time to buy. Also of note, given the devastation the pandemic has had on China, including its first decline in GDP in 28 years, the attention will shift to Alibaba’s guidance since. April’s economic data showed that industrial production in China fell by 1.1% year over year.

Notably, Chinese retail sales of consumer goods fell 19%, while imports and exports were down by 6.4% — all worse than estimated. These numbers are poised to dent BABA’s revenue. On Thursday the company must give investors a reason to believe the stock has room to run and can remain on a sustained path to recovery.

In the three months that ended March, Wall Street expects Hong Kong-based online retailer to earn 87 cents per share on revenue of $15.2 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.25 per share on revenue of $13.59 billion. For the full year, ending March 2021, earnings are projected to rise 27% year over year to $7.11 per share, while full-year revenue of $71.26 billion would rise 30% year over year.

China has had a head start on the U.S. with its re-opening, which supports the notion that Alibaba should be able to provide an outlook into the next quarter, if not the full year. What’s more, online spending trends, as seen by Amazon’s report, is poised to benefit Alibaba’s e-commerce dominance, which has help to drive five straight earnings beats. In the third quarter, not only did BABA beat on both the top and bottom lines, revenue soared 38% year over year, while cloud-computing revenue surged 62%.

Not only did third-quarter net income surge 56% year over year, the company had 711 million annual active customers on its China retail marketplaces and 824 million mobile monthly active users, up 20 million from Q2 and above the 805 million estimate. Alibaba continues to benefit from two key segments, namely Core Commerce and Cloud which generated $10.72 billion. On Thursday investors will want to see these trends continue, which will determined whether BABA stock can rally from here or will it continue to flounder as it has over the past year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.