Alibaba (BABA) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Alibaba (BABA) stock has rebounded strongly over the past few weeks after the shares were punished due to concerns related to the whereabouts of the company’s founder after weeks of disappearance from public view. But can the shares remain on their uptrend?

The Chinese e-commerce giant will report third quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results before the opening bell Tuesday. BABA stock plunged in late December the planned $34.4 billion initial public offering of its payments unit Ant Group’s was suspended, seemingly in retaliation after Ma spoke critically about Chinese regulators. The IPO was expected to begin trading on Nov. 5 in both Hong Kong and Shanghai, until Chinese listing authorities reportedly discovered an “array of shortcomings” with the company’s listing qualifications and disclosure requirements.

But can a strong earnings report on Tuesday supplant these concerns? Having recently initiated bullish coverage on several Chinese tech stocks, analysts at Bernstein suggest that’s what may happen. "Armed with generous access to capital, massive troves of data, and access to consumers via push notifications, our companies have long track records of creating new markets," Bernstein says. "We expect them to continue to out-compete and out-spend offline rivals, and project strong growth across most key end markets."

With the Chinese economy on a path towards revitalization, growth expectations for BABA are high given that the company controls some two-thirds of China’s e-commerce market through Taobao and Tmall. On Tuesday investors will look into BABA’s results for insight into the strength of the Chinese consumer and the state of business in China — the world's second-largest economy. The company must also give investors a reason to believe the stock has significantly more room to run and can remain on a sustained path to recovery.

In the three months that ended December, Wall Street expects Hong Kong-based online retailer to earn $3.22 per share on revenue of $32.98 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $2.61 per share on revenue of $23.14 billion. For the full year, ending March, earnings are projected to rise 36.7% year over year to $10.33 per share, while full-year revenue of $108.45 billion would rise 49% year over year.

Alibaba’s exposure not to only to the cloud and Big Data but also improvements in Taobao and Tmall portals, should serve as accelerants to an expanding customer base and thus, another top and bottom-line beat. What’s more, the surge in online spending trends, including online grocery penetration, remains strong with gross merchandise value in China expected to grow at 18% annually through 2025.

Alibaba, which delivered Q2 revenue growth of 30% and adjusted profits up 28%, is expected to remain the market share leader. The company’s annual active consumers on China retail marketplaces reached 757 million in Q2, up 15 million on the year. The numbers should accelerate in the Q3. The question will be with the company’s Cloud growth which is should rise due to an increased number of paying customers and stronger-than-expected spending.

Investors will focus on the company’s mobile monthly active users which has surged in recent quarters due to greater adoption of mobile devices. And if the company can provide any upbeat commentary about the Ant IPO and growth prospects for 2021 the stock should regain its $300 level.

