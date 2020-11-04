Alibaba (BABA) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Alibaba (BABA) stock took a beating Tuesday, falling as much as 10%, on reports that the planned $34.4 billion initial public offering of its payments unit Ant Group’s has been suspended. Expected to be listed on Shanghai and Hong Kong exchanges, the IPO was expected to be the biggest tech listing ever. But it will have to wait.

Chinese listing authorities reportedly discovered what is being described as an “array of shortcomings” with the company’s listing qualifications and disclosure requirements. The IPO was expected to begin trading on Nov. 5 in both Hong Kong and Shanghai — the same day as BABA is due to report its second quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results. Now the Chinese e-commerce giant, which owns a third of Ant, will have a lot of explaining to do.

Prior to Tuesday’s stunner, BABA stock was on fire and on its way to a strong year, rising 60% in the past six months, outperforming its U.S.-based rival Amazon’s (AMZN) 31% rise. Alibaba’s strong showing was notable, particularly given the devastation the pandemic has had on China’s economy where Alibaba which controls two-thirds of China’s e-commerce market through Taobao and Tmall. And with the Chinese economy now on a path to growth expectations are understandably high.

On Thursday, investors will look into BABA’s results for insight into the strength of the Chinese consumer and the state of business in China — the world's second-largest economy. While the suspension Ant’s IPO is certain to dominate headlines, the company must give investors a reason to believe not only can it address any regulatory concerns with the listing, but also that BABA stock has significantly more room to run and that the company’s business can remain on a sustained path to recovery.

In the three months that ended September, Wall Street expects Hong Kong-based online retailer to earn $2.11 per share on revenue of $23.14 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.85 per share on revenue of $14.97 billion. For the full year, ending March 2021, earnings are projected to rise 24% year over year to $9.40 per share, while full-year revenue of $100.61 billion would rise 38.3% year over year.

Alibaba’s exposure not to only to the cloud and Big Data but also improvements in Taobao and Tmall portals, should serve as accelerants to an expanding customer base and thus, another top and bottom-line beat. What’s more, the surge in online spending trends, as seen within Amazon’s report, is poised to benefit Alibaba’s e-commerce dominance. In that vein, BABA is no stranger to strong quarters, including an 14-cent EPS beat in the first quarter on a 34% jump in Q1 revenue.

Cloud computing, up 58% in Q1, will be an area of focus for investors. While BABA has made strides in recent quarter, the cloud business still pales in comparison to Amazon’s AWS and Microsoft’s (MSFT) Azure. As such, Cloud revenue is expected to rise significantly on a year-over-over basis, driven by an increased number of paying customers and stronger-than-expected spending. Investors will focus on the company’s mobile monthly active users which has surged in recent quarters due to greater adoption of mobile devices.

In other words, while the Ant’s disappointment may sting for a while, there are still many metrics to focus on to determine whether BABA stock can continue to rally from current levels.

