Alibaba (BABA) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Is this the quarter Alibaba (BABA) stock reclaims the $200 threshold? The shares have fallen 7% over the past six months, compared to a 3% rise for the S&P 500 index. Investors are looking for a reason to buy. Will BABA provide it?

The Chinese e-commerce giant is set to report second quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results before the opening bell Friday. As with Chinese peers JD.com (JD) and Baidu (BIDU), Alibaba has suffered amid tense trade negotiations between the U.S. and China. Macroeconomic concerns regarding tariffs and the company’s investments in growth are among the factors that have weighed on the BABA stock. But there are reasons to be excited ahead of Friday’s results.

The company’s recent investments, particularly its "new retail" efforts aimed at merging elements of online and offline commerce, are poised to pay off. Alibaba has also rolled out various products aimed at meeting the needs of customers who are migrating more towards the realm of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Internet of Things. And while the cloud remains a relatively small revenue driver for Alibaba, compared to Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft’s (MSFT), Alibaba remains confident about the cloud’s long-term trends of the business.

Friday’s results, along with the company’s guidance, will reveal how much confidence the management really have in these growth areas. The guidance will also give investors a gauge on BABA’s relative valuation to its tech peers. The guidance will also give analysts insight into the company’s profit margins, which have contracted in recent quarters due to the aforementioned investments in growth.

In the three months that ended September, Wall Street expects Hong Kong-based online retailer to earn $1.50 per share on revenue of $16.46 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.40 per share on revenue of $12.4 billion. For the full year, ending March 2020, earnings are projected to rise 23% year over year to $6.87 per share, while full-year revenue of $72.35 billion would rise 32% year over year.

In its first quarter results, reported August, Alibaba beat on both the top and bottom lines, reporting Q1 revenue of $16.74 billion, which rose 42% year over year and beating estimates by roughly $1 million. Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.83 beat by 34 cents. The growth was driven by the company’s core commerce business, which rose 44% year over year. Just as impressive, annual active consumers on Alibaba’s China retail marketplaces reached 674 million, or 20 million more from the year-ago period.

The company, which had pushed to grow into lower-tier Chinese cities, said that more than 70% of the 20 million new consumers came from less-developed cities. On Friday investors will pay close attention to see whether these growth trends can continue. All told, Alibaba’s integrated ecosystem spanning from e-commerce, new retail, cloud, consumer services and FinTech will allow the company to maintain its dominant market share in China, suggesting the stock is undervalued.

