Alibaba (BABA) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Concerns about the impact the coronavirus pandemic could have on the world's second-largest economy has kept Chinese markets under pressure over the past several months. While several businesses have reopened, many more are still closed.

Alibaba (BABA) can provide credible insight into the strength of the Chinese consumer and the state of business in China when the Chinese e-commerce giant reports first quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results before the opening bell Thursday. Alibaba has a lot to prove, particularly with better-than-expected results coming with from its U.S.-based rival Amazon (AMZN). But given the devastation the pandemic has had on China, the attention will shift to Alibaba’s guidance given the long head start China has on the U.S. with its re-opening process.

BABA the stock, meanwhile, has not participated in the market rally, unlike its FAANG rivals, suggesting that the market expects some headwinds. There is also concern about the escalated U.S. and China tech war and uncertainty about Chinese companies being listed on U.S. stock exchanges without reform. On Thursday the company must give investors a reason to believe the stock has room to run and can remain on a sustained path to recovery.

In the three months that ended June, Wall Street expects Hong Kong-based online retailer to earn $1.98 per share on revenue of $21.25 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.77 per share on revenue of $14.45 billion. For the full year, ending March 2021, earnings are projected to rise 15% year over year to $8.72 per share, while full-year revenue of $95.52 billion would rise 31% year over year.

Alibaba’s revenue is expected to benefit from the China’s re-opening its economy much sooner than other parts of the world. The company’s exposure to not only to the cloud/big data but also its improvements in Taobao and Tmall portals, should serve as accelerants to an expanding customer base and thus, another top and bottom-line beat. What’s more, the surge in online spending trends, as seen within Amazon’s report, is poised to benefit Alibaba’s e-commerce dominance.

In that vein, BABA is no stranger to strong quarters, including an almost 50% EPS beat in the fourth quarter. Cloud computing will be an area of focus for investors. While BABA has made strides in recent quarter, the cloud business still pales in comparison to Amazon’s AWS and Microsoft’s (MSFT) Azure. But the pandemic is expected to serve as a tailwind or increase usage as consumers seek ways to not only be more collaborative, but also more cost-efficient.

As such, Cloud revenue is expected to rise significantly on a year-over-over basis, driven by an increased number of paying customers and stronger-than-expected spending. Elsewhere, investors will focus on the company’s mobile monthly active users (MMAU) which has surged in recent quarters due to greater adoption of mobile devices. In the fourth quarter, MMAUs came to 846 million, up from 824 million at the start of the year.

That sequential MMAUs improvement, which contributed to a 44-cent beat in Q4 EPS and a 22% rise in revenue. On Thursday investors will want to see whether these trends can continue, which will determined whether BABA stock can rally from current levels or will it continue to underperform is U.S.-based FAANG peers.

