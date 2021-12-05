Markets
Alibaba Appoints Toby Xu To Succeed Maggie Wu As CFO

(RTTNews) - Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) said that Toby Xu, Deputy Chief Financial Officer, will succeed Maggie Wu as the company's Chief Financial Officer, effective April 1, 2022.

The company noted that Maggie will continue as a partner in the Alibaba Partnership and serve as an executive director on the Alibaba board.

Toby joined Alibaba in July 2018 and was appointed Deputy Chief Financial Officer in July 2019. Before joining Alibaba Group, Toby was a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers for 11 years, where he joined in 1996. He serves as a director of Sun Art Retail Group, Lianhua Supermarket Holdings and Red Star Macalline Group.

