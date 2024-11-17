Alibaba Announces Senior Unsecured Notes Offering

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (HK:9988) has released an update.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has announced a proposed offering of U.S. dollar and RMB-denominated senior unsecured notes. The proceeds from this offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including debt repayment and share repurchases. This move reflects Alibaba’s strategic financial planning aimed at enhancing corporate flexibility.

