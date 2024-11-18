News & Insights

Alibaba Announces New Share Registration and Investment Opportunities

November 18, 2024 — 08:40 am EST

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (HK:9988) has released an update.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited has announced the registration of an additional 20 million ordinary shares under its 2024 Equity Incentive Plan, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This move is likely to attract attention from investors interested in Alibaba’s stock movements and its presence on both the Hong Kong and New York Stock Exchanges. The company’s unique weighted voting rights structure and dual exchange listing offer potential opportunities and risks for shareholders.

