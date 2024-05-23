Alibaba Announces $4.5 Bln Offering Of Convertible Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA), Thursday announced a proposed offering of $4.5 billion of convertible senior notes, which will mature on June 1, 2031.

The Hangzhou-based company intends to use the proceeds to repurchase American depository shares, and finance upcoming share repurchases and capped call transactions.

Also, the company plans to offer an option to purchase notes upto an additional $500 million within 13 days.

Currently, Alibaba's stock is trading at $82.43, down 0.29 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

