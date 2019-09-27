Alibaba and Other China Stocks Plunge on Report White House Is Taking Aim

Chinese stocks listed in the U.S. plunged Friday, following report that the White House is considering ways to limit U.S. investments in China amid the protracted trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies.

Chinese stocks listed in the U.S. plunged Friday, following report that the White House is considering ways to limit U.S. investments in China amid the protracted trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies.

Alibaba Group Holding and other Chinese stocks plunged Friday, following report that the White House is considering ways to limit U.S. investments in China amid the protracted trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies.

E-commerce giant Alibaba (ticker: BABA), one of the most high-profile Chinese companies listed in the U.S., saw the price of its American depositary receipts tumble more than 5%. The ADRs of Chinese tech giants Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) and Baidu (BIDU) dropped wider than 2.0%. Alibaba’s e-commerce rivals JD.com (JD) and Pinduoduo (PDD) both lost more than 5.0%, while China’s Starbucks (SBUX) challenger and one of the most-watched initial public offerings this year, Luckin Coffee (LK), slumped as much as 7.2%.

Smaller companies, which might be more severely impacted by the potential move from the Trump administration, saw an even bigger impact to their share prices. China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology (CNTFY), a technology-hardware company, tumbled 10% Friday. The iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)—dominated by Alibaba and Tencent with a 14% weight in each company—dropped as much as 1.9%.

Read more: Alibaba Aims to Serve 1 Billion Customers a Year by 2024

The sharp selloff started around 11:35 a.m. ET and reached a trough around 11:45 a.m. ET. Most Chinese stocks have since recovered some of the losses, but still remain deeply in the red.

https://asset.barrons.com/dj-mg/dice/barrons-staffpicks-2d590600-c862-4394-b9d3-66b48c376d60/inset.json

The selloff came after Bloomberg News, citing sources, reported that Trump administration officials are discussing ways to limit U.S. investors’ portfolio flows into China. Some of the possible approaches include delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges and limiting U.S. government pension funds from investing in Chinese market.

Such moves would have repercussions for billions of dollars in investment pegged to major indexes and Chinese stocks. There are more than 140 Chinese ADRs listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, according to FactSet.

The report comes as the U.S. and China are negotiating a potential deal in a trade war that’s rattled the global economy for over a year. Both countries have levied tariffs on billions of dollars worth of products against each other, but there have been recent signs of some positive development in the negotiations. High-level talks are scheduled to take place in Washington next month.

A U.S. crackdown on Chinese investment would cause disruption well beyond the existing tariffs.

Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.