Alibaba and Ally Financial have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock Alibaba Group is a Chinese e-commerce juggernaut that runs popular storefronts such as AliExpress, which caters to global shoppers, and Taobao, which serves its domestic market segment. Like its U.S. counterpart Amazon, BABA has businesses that stretch beyond e-commerce, such as its Alibaba Cloud service.

Launched in 2009, the cloud business is one of the biggest in China and has ballooned to the second-largest revenue source for the company. Alibaba also benefits from strong momentum in its international wholesale, digital payments, and logistics businesses.

China Stimulus and Recovering Economy

The Chinese government completed a full 180 degree turn in 2024 and delivered a massive stimulus package. As if slashing interest rates and loosening restrictions weren’t enough, Chinese government officials promise to do more moving forward. People’s Bank of China Governor Pan said that the reserve requirement ratio could be reduced again this year and that the loan prime rate will likely be lowered on Monday.

Meanwhile, China recently reported more robust growth numbers, and retail sales impressed investors. A flood of liquidity and a more robust economy bode well for Chinese stocks like BABA. Also, understand that the Chinese economy is coming from such a trough that even a reversion to the mean would result in a massive move for these stocks.

BABA’s Dirt-Cheap Valuation

Though BABA shares have gained a healthy 34% year-to-date, its valuation remains at bargain basement lows. For instance, BABA’s price-to-sales ratio of 1.88x is close to all-time lows and is well off the all-time high of 18x in 2018.

BABA Stock Repurchase Program

Alibaba is in the middle of a massive share repurchase program. The company bought back shares on almost every trading day in September. On October 17th, BABA bought back more than $17 million worth of shares. Share buybacks can be bullish because they reduce the number of shares outstanding. Apple is an excellent precedent of this phenomenon. AAPL shares stagnated for years before Carl Icahn and other institutional investors urged the company to repurchase shares.

Smart Money Is Invested in BABA

The 13F disclosure requires institutional investors with more than $100 million in assets under management to divulge their positions. The most recent 13F disclosures revealed that BABA was a top holding for some savvy investors such as Michael Burry and David Tepper.

HK Listing & Stock Connect Program to Boost Investor Access

Millions of investors will gain access to BABA shares through a Hong Kong listing and China’s “Stock Connect” program. Goldman Sachsand Morgan Stanleyexpect $10-$20 billion inflows into the stock.

First Pullback After Breakout

BABA shares are retreating towards their 50-day moving average for the first time since the massive stimulus-induced breakout. Though there is room for more downside, the first pullback of this nature after a major breakout is typically buyable.

Bottom Line

China’s dominant e-commerce player is making a comeback driven by strength in its international business. BABA enjoys a dirt-cheap valuation, increased investor access, and institutional sponsorship.

Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) stock Ally Financial is a player in the online financial services sector that provides customers a range of banking and loan offerings. The company mainly focuses on auto loans, but its business extends to banking facilities, mortgages, investment options, and insurance coverage. ALLY is best known for providing top-notch service and cutting-edge technology solutions.

Deteriorating Credit Quality a Headwind

The macroeconomic climate is a causing an issue for ALLY Financial, and the company anticipates that delinquencies will increase significantly (+7.4%) in the short term. Debt levels are reaching record highs in the United States, with the average consumer debt soaring to ~$37k.

Operating Expenses Are Increasing

Mounting operating expenses will likely hurt Ally’s bottom-line growth. Over the past five years, the company’s expenses have recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 10%, driven by higher compensation and benefit costs.

With several analysts tracked by Zacks revising earnings estimates lower for 2025, investors want to see costs dropping or at least staying relatively stagnant.

With the company launching products and expanding into newer areas of operation, expenses are expected to remain elevated. Our estimate for total non-interest expenses reflects a CAGR of 2.4% by 2026.

Negative Earnings ESP Score

Zacks Earnings ESP (Expected Surprise Prediction) tracks the history of recent earnings revisions. A negative ESP score reveals the company has experienced negative recent analyst revisions. When a company has a negative ESP score and a Zacks Rank #3 or worse (like ALLY), it tends to miss earnings expectations and underperform its peers.

Relative Weakness

ALLY shares are exhibiting relative weakness compared to the S&P 500 Index. Year-to-date, the S&P has gained 24%, while ALLY shares have gained a futile 1.7%. Meanwhile, shares are carving out a classic bear flag chart pattern.

Bottom Line

Increasing expenses and macro headwinds are reasons to avoid Ally Financial.

Additional content:

How to Play Ford (F) Shares Ahead of Q3 Earnings Next Week

Ford is slated to release third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 28, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and automotive revenues is pegged at 49 cents per share and $41.2 billion, respectively.

Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

The earnings estimate for the to-be-reported quarter has moved south by 1 cent over the past seven days. The bottom-line projection indicates year-over-year growth of 25.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues suggests almost no change from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

For the current year, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for F’s automotive revenues is pegged at $170.7 billion, suggesting an uptick of 2.8% year over year. The consensus mark for full-year EPS is $1.86, calling for a 7.5% year-over-year contraction.

In the trailing four quarters, this U.S. legacy automaker surpassed EPS estimates on two occasions for as many misses, with the average earnings surprise being 32.32%.

Ford Motor Company price-eps-surprise | Ford Motor Company Quote

Q3 Earnings Whispers for F

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Ford this time around. The combination of a positiveEarnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Ford has an Earnings ESP of +1.22% and a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Ford’s Key Q3 Metrics to Watch

Ford’s U.S. sales rose roughly 1% year over year to 504,039 units in the third quarter of 2024. Retail sales increased 4% from the year-ago quarter, thanks to Ford and Lincoln's strategy of offering powertrain options. While internal combustion engine vehicles declined 2.8% year over year, electric and hybrid vehicles witnessed an uptick of 38% and 12%, respectively.

Ford was the #3 EV brand in the country in the third quarter, behind Tesla and General Motors. Ford sold 23,509 EVs in the third quarter of 2024 in the United States.

Here’s a rundown of the estimates for Ford’s revenues and EBIT for key segments for the three months ended Sept. 30.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from the Ford Blue unit (comprising ICE and hybrid models) is pegged at $23.78 billion, implying a decrease of 7% year over year. The consensus mark for the segment’s EBIT is $1.87 billion, suggesting an uptick from $1.72 billion recorded in the third quarter of 2023.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from Ford model e unit (comprising of electric vehicles) is pegged at $1.39 million, implying a decline from $1.75 billion in the corresponding period in 2023. The consensus mark for the segment’s loss before interest and taxes is $1.18 billion, narrower than $1.33 billion in the year-ago quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from the Ford Pro unit (encompassing commercial vehicles and services) is pegged at $16.6 billion, implying growth of 19.9% year over year. The consensus mark for the segment’s EBIT is $2.1 billion, suggesting an improvement from $1.65 billion recorded in the third quarter of 2023.

F Stock Price Performance & Valuation

Over the past six months, Ford has underperformed the industry, sector, S&P 500 and its key competitor, GM.

6-Month Price Performance

From a valuation perspective, Ford is trading relatively cheap. Going by its price/sales ratio, the company is trading at a forward sales multiple of 0.26, below its median of 0.31 over the last five years. It is also trading at a discount compared to the industry’s 1.57.

Ford’s Investment Case: Steer Clear of the Stock

While Ford's Pro business is thriving, the company’s overall outlook is clouded by significant challenges in its other segments, particularly in its EV business. Ford's Model e unit has been a major drag on its financials. The segment’s revenues dropped nearly 50% year over year in the first half of 2024, with an operating loss of roughly $2.5 billion. After having incurred losses of $4.7 billion in its EV business in 2023, Ford anticipates loss to widen to $5-$5.5 billion this year, exacerbated by ongoing pricing pressure and increased investments in next-generation EVs.

Ford’s Blue unit is also showing signs of slowing down. Additionally, high warranty costs present a persistent issue, with the company incurring $2.3 billion in warranty and recall expenses in the second quarter of 2024. While Ford is working on improving quality in newer models, it may take up to 18 months before these efforts begin to meaningfully reduce costs. Unfortunately, this means that Ford could continue to face elevated warranty expenses for some time.

Although Ford appears undervalued and offers a high dividend yield, these factors do not outweigh the growing financial pressures and operational headwinds the company is facing. Amid mounting losses in its EV segment, ongoing warranty costs and competitive challenges, especially in the EV business, the stock remains unattractive in the near term. Investors are better off avoiding Ford for now as the company works through these issues.

