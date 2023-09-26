News & Insights

Alibaba aims to spin off logistics arm Cainiao in Hong Kong IPO

September 26, 2023 — 05:58 am EDT

Written by Ayushman Ojha and Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group's 9988.HK logistics arm Cainiao plans a Hong Kong initial public offering that would make it as the first unit to be spun-off since the Chinese e-commerce group announced its restructuring six months ago.

Alibaba said on Tuesday it had submitted a spin-off proposal for Cainiao Smart Logistics Network to the Hong Kong stock exchange, but said financial terms such as the size of the offering had not been finalised.

