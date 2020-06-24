Markets
BABA

Alibaba Affiliate Ant Financial Changing Name, Focus

Contributor
Eric Volkman The Motley Fool
Published

An affiliate of Chinese eCommerce giant Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) is rebranding and changing tack, according to media reports. Ant Financial Services Group, the largest fintech company in China, has filed for a change in its business-registration records to be called Ant Technology Group. According to the company, it has received official approval to do so.

The new name will take effect once its details are updated by the State Administration for Industry and Commerce. It is not clear when this might occur.

An Ant Financial sign.

Image source: Ant Financial Services Group.

That's not the only change sought by Ant. The Wall Street Journal quoted a company spokesman as saying that it now wants to be called "Ant Group Co" in English. This is because it better describes its work as "an innovative global technology provider." The spokesman pointed out that over 60% of Ant's employees work in tech-related positions.

It remains heavily involved in the financial sphere, however. Arguably Ant's most high-profile asset is AliPay, which it says is the "world's largest payment and lifestyle platform," with over 900 million users. Since its founding in 2014, Ant has branched out into a number of other financial services segments, including asset management and cross-border remittances.

The company's founder is Chinese tycoon Jack Ma, who is also the founder of Alibaba. Ant is well-capitalized, after raising $14 billion from investors in the summer of 2018.

It remains a privately held company and, as such, its financial results are not made public.

10 stocks we like better than Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

 

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BABA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular