Alibaba: Current Valuation Potentially Outweighs Risks

Alibaba Group (BABA) is a leading Chinese multinational company that focuses on e-commerce, internet, retail, and technology. The company offers business-to-consumer, consumer-to-consumer, and business-to-business sales services through web portals. In addition, it provides shopping search engines, cloud computing services, and e-payment services.

I am bullish on Alibaba Group because its strong growth momentum, significant competitive advantages, and implied upside potential outweigh the significant risks to the investment thesis. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Strengths

Alibaba owns and operates a diverse portfolio of companies related to various business sectors worldwide. The company is one of the world’s top 10 most valuable companies and was named the thirty-first largest public company on the 2020 Forbes Global 2000 list.

In 2018, the company was the second Asian company to exceed the $500 billion valuation mark, second only to the media company Tencent (TCEHY). In 2020, Alibaba had the 6th highest brand valuation and was also ranked as the fifth-largest AI company in the world. The company is also expanding its footprint in the media industry. Furthermore, it set a record during China’s Singles Day with over $84 billion in gross merchandise volume.

Recent Results

In its most recent quarter ended September 2021, Alibaba reported revenue of $31.15 billion, showing an increase of 29.4% year-over-year. Its quarterly earnings missed analysts’ consensus estimates, and adjusted earnings amounted to $1.75 per share, seeing a reduction of 37.7% year-over-year. This is the first decline in the past four years for Alibaba, which is attributed to slowing economic growth in China and Beijing’s crackdown on big tech companies.

Alibaba’s annual active Chinese customers were above estimates, totaling 953 million, showing an increase of 25.9%. More engaged customers mean more people became aware of the company’s entertainment and cloud businesses, which the company predicts will lead its growth in the near future.

The company saw revenue growth of 33.1% in its cloud segment compared to the previous year’s quarter. In addition, its entertainment segment also saw revenue growth of 0.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company gave its full-year guidance for Fiscal Year 2022 and expects its revenue to grow in the range of 20% to 23% on a year-over-year basis.

Valuation Metrics

Alibaba stock looks significantly undervalued at current levels. Its forward enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple is currently 11x, which is way below its five-year average of 20.5x.

Furthermore, its forward price-to-normalized earnings ratio is 13.7x, which is also much below its five-year average of 26.4x. That said, growth is expected to grow by 22.4% in 2022 and 19% in 2023 (see BABA stock charts on TipRanks).

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, Alibaba earns a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 21 Buys and two Holds assigned in the past three months. Additionally, the average Alibaba price target of $208.29 puts the upside potential at 70.5%.

Summary and Conclusion

Alibaba is a leading global e-commerce and technology giant with massive long-term growth potential. That said, there are significant risks involved in the stock. To begin with, Jack Ma has a complicated relationship with the Chinese Communist Party. Furthermore, there are increased Chinese government regulations on large tech companies like Alibaba and soaring geopolitical tensions.

On the other hand, Wall Street analysts and famous investors like Charlie Munger remain overwhelmingly bullish on the stock at current prices. Additionally, the stock trades at a steep discount to its historical valuation multiples. As a result, it might be a good time for investors to consider Alibaba, so long as they keep the significant risks in mind.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Samuel Smith did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

