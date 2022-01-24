SAO PAULO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian shopping mall operator BR Malls BRML3.SA on Monday said that Canada Pension Plan Investments Board (CPPIB) has lifted its stake in the company to 5.76%.

CPPIB is a leading shareholder of Aliansce Sonae ALSO3.SA, which is trying to merge with BR Malls. The initial offer was turned down by the BR Malls board, but Aliansce said it would keep pushing for the deal.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by David Goodman )

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.