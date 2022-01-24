US Markets

Aliansce Sonae shareholder CPPIB builds stake in BR Malls amid M&amp;A talks

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Brazilian shopping mall operator BR Malls on Monday said that Canada Pension Plan Investments Board (CPPIB) has lifted its stake in the company to 5.76%.

SAO PAULO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian shopping mall operator BR Malls BRML3.SA on Monday said that Canada Pension Plan Investments Board (CPPIB) has lifted its stake in the company to 5.76%.

CPPIB is a leading shareholder of Aliansce Sonae ALSO3.SA, which is trying to merge with BR Malls. The initial offer was turned down by the BR Malls board, but Aliansce said it would keep pushing for the deal.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by David Goodman )

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular