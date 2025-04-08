$ALHC stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ALHC stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $28,388,844 of trading volume.

$ALHC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ALHC:

$ALHC insiders have traded $ALHC stock on the open market 83 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 83 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN E KAO (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 1,243,901 shares for an estimated $18,188,757 .

. ROBERT THOMAS FREEMAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 655,978 shares for an estimated $9,777,462 .

. DAWN CHRISTINE MARONEY (President) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 540,961 shares for an estimated $7,983,737 .

. HAKAN KARDES (Chief Experience Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 215,342 shares for an estimated $3,232,356 .

. HYONG KIM (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 162,628 shares for an estimated $2,261,074 .

. CHRISTOPHER J JOYCE (Chief Legal and Admin. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 78,612 shares for an estimated $1,314,336 .

. ROBERT L. SCAVO (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 74,737 shares for an estimated $1,178,518 .

. ANDREAS P. WAGNER (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 27,398 shares for an estimated $421,679 .

. SEBASTIAN BURZACCHI (COO - Mgmt Services Org) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,244 shares for an estimated $206,061 .

. JOSEPH S KONOWIECKI sold 6,920 shares for an estimated $95,011

$ALHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $ALHC stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ALHC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALHC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/04/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 10/30/2024

