$ALHC stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ALHC stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $10,453,747 of trading volume.

$ALHC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ALHC:

$ALHC insiders have traded $ALHC stock on the open market 46 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 46 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN E KAO (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 540,000 shares for an estimated $6,784,843 .

. ROBERT THOMAS FREEMAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 321,500 shares for an estimated $3,701,840 .

. DAWN CHRISTINE MARONEY (President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 180,000 shares for an estimated $2,174,532 .

. HAKAN KARDES (Chief Experience Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 110,000 shares for an estimated $1,435,951 .

. HYONG KIM (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 85,034 shares for an estimated $1,011,305 .

. JOSEPH S KONOWIECKI has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 73,333 shares for an estimated $863,297 .

. CHRISTOPHER J JOYCE (Chief Legal and Admin. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 41,134 shares for an estimated $399,212 .

. ANDREAS P. WAGNER (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 14,878 shares for an estimated $213,945

SEBASTIAN BURZACCHI (COO - Mgmt Services Org) sold 8,550 shares for an estimated $96,273

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ALHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $ALHC stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $ALHC on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.