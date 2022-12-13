ALHC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Alignment Healthcare Inc (Symbol: ALHC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.18, changing hands as high as $12.46 per share. Alignment Healthcare Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALHC's low point in its 52 week range is $6.14 per share, with $19.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.20.

