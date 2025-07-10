$ALGT stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ALGT stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $13,344,592 of trading volume.

$ALGT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ALGT (you can track the company live on Quiver's $ALGT stock page ):

$ALGT insiders have traded $ALGT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALGT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SANDRA DOUGLASS MORGAN sold 350 shares for an estimated $15,995

KENY FRANK WILPER (COO (former)) sold 278 shares for an estimated $11,511

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ALGT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of $ALGT stock to their portfolio, and 99 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ALGT Government Contracts

We have seen $8,290,544 of award payments to $ALGT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$ALGT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALGT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 07/08/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/01/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ALGT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ALGT forecast page.

$ALGT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALGT recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $ALGT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $67.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Didora from B of A Securities set a target price of $45.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Ravi Shanker from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $83.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $59.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Duane Pfennigwerth from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $75.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $52.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Savanthi Syth from Raymond James set a target price of $80.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Christopher Stathoulopoulos from Susquehanna set a target price of $50.0 on 04/07/2025

You can track data on $ALGT on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.