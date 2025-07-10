$ALGT stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ALGT stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $13,344,592 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ALGT (you can track the company live on Quiver's $ALGT stock page):
$ALGT Insider Trading Activity
$ALGT insiders have traded $ALGT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALGT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SANDRA DOUGLASS MORGAN sold 350 shares for an estimated $15,995
- KENY FRANK WILPER (COO (former)) sold 278 shares for an estimated $11,511
$ALGT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of $ALGT stock to their portfolio, and 99 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DONALD SMITH & CO., INC. added 331,998 shares (+32.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,147,696
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 261,536 shares (-10.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,508,334
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC added 258,467 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,349,820
- MORGAN STANLEY added 245,146 shares (+68.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,661,790
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. added 190,974 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,863,807
- DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 161,133 shares (-64.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,322,519
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 158,616 shares (-44.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,192,516
$ALGT Government Contracts
We have seen $8,290,544 of award payments to $ALGT over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- IGF:OT:IGF DOMESTIC CHARTER - AIR TRANSPORTATION SERVICES: $487,450
- IGF:OT:IGF DOMESTIC CHARTER - AIR TRANSPORTATION SERVICES: $296,150
- DOMESTIC CHARTER - AIR TRANSPORTATION SERVICES: $229,600
- IGF:OT:IGF DOMESTIC CHARTER - AIR TRANSPORTATION SERVICES: $221,200
- DOMESTIC CHARTER - AIR TRANSPORTATION SERVICES: $177,200
$ALGT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALGT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 07/08/2025
- Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/01/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 05/07/2025
$ALGT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALGT recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $ALGT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $67.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Andrew Didora from B of A Securities set a target price of $45.0 on 07/08/2025
- Ravi Shanker from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $83.0 on 07/07/2025
- Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $59.0 on 07/07/2025
- Duane Pfennigwerth from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $75.0 on 07/01/2025
- Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $52.0 on 05/08/2025
- Savanthi Syth from Raymond James set a target price of $80.0 on 05/07/2025
- Christopher Stathoulopoulos from Susquehanna set a target price of $50.0 on 04/07/2025
