ALGT Q2 Earnings Beat on Unit Revenue Strength, Sales Miss

Allegiant Travel Company ALGT reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $2.19 per share, up 78% year over year and 72.4% above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27. Strong standalone Allegiant results and roughly seven weeks of Sun Country contributions supported the earnings beat.

Quarterly revenues rose 36.9% to $943.5 million but missed the consensus mark of $1.03 billion by 8.4%. Standalone Allegiant set a quarterly record for total revenue per available seat mile or TRASM, which climbed 24.6% year over year to 14.42 cents.

Allegiant Travel Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Allegiant Travel Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Allegiant Travel Company Quote

ALGT's Revenue Mix Broadens

Passenger revenues increased 33.1% year over year to $822.5 million and represented the largest part of the top line. Third-party products revenues rose 36% to $45.8 million, while fixed-fee contract revenues surged 168.7% to $45.7 million.

Cargo revenues were $27.6 million, reflecting Sun Country's contribution following the May 13 acquisition closing. Sun Country generated $167.3 million of consolidated revenues during the post-closing period, while standalone Allegiant revenues advanced 16.1% to a record $776.2 million.

Allegiant's Unit Revenue Sets a Record

Standalone Allegiant delivered its record revenues despite a 6.8% reduction in capacity. Management attributed the performance to strong leisure demand, peak-period scheduling and progress across commercial initiatives.

Cobrand credit card remuneration increased 23.6% to $41.2 million. The company also began distributing flights through Expedia, giving Allegiant access to new customers while retaining its direct sales channels. Management said the partnership accounted for roughly 3% of bookings shortly after its July launch.

ALGT's Costs Rise on Fuel and Integration

Total operating expenses increased 21.9% to $922.4 million. Aircraft fuel expenses climbed 85.6% to $307.7 million, with the consolidated average fuel cost per gallon rising 71.1% to $4.14.

Adjusted operating income totaled $87.1 million, producing an adjusted operating margin of 9.2%. Standalone Allegiant's adjusted margin improved 40 basis points to 9%, even as its fuel price per gallon increased 73%. Adjusted operating cost per available seat mile, excluding fuel, special charges and cargo expenses, was 8.19 cents.

Allegiant's Liquidity Supports Integration

Allegiant ended June with $1.3 billion of available liquidity, including $1.1 billion of cash and investments and $250 million of undrawn revolving credit facilities. Consolidated cash from operations totaled $46 million during the second quarter.

Total debt was $2.8 billion, including $546.8 million attributable to Sun Country, while net debt stood at $1.7 billion. The company issued $650 million of 7.125% senior secured notes due 2031 and used part of the proceeds to repurchase $377.5 million of notes due in 2027.

ALGT's Outlook Reflects Capacity Discipline

For the third quarter of 2026, management expects system capacity to decline roughly 6.5% year over year, with scheduled-service capacity down about 5.5%. The adjusted operating margin is projected to be between 1% and 3%, while adjusted results are expected to range from a loss of $1 per share to breakeven.

Fuel cost per gallon is projected to be $3.80 for the third quarter. Management expects combined-company unit revenue growth to be roughly consistent with standalone Allegiant's second-quarter increase, supported by healthy leisure demand and reduced off-peak flying.

For 2026, Allegiant expects adjusted earnings of more than $6 per share and fuel costs of $3.70 per gallon. The company remains confident in achieving at least $140 million of annual run-rate synergies within three years of the Sun Country acquisition closing.

Currently, Allegiant carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Q2 Performances of Other Transportation Companies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies WAB, operating as Wabtec Corporation, reported encouraging second-quarter 2026 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year.

Quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.76 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.63 by 4.9% and increased 21.6% year over year, owing to higher sales and operating margin expansion.

Revenues climbed 17.5% to $3.18 billion and surpassed the consensus mark of $3.08 billion by 3.2%.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.99 per share, down 48.6% year over year but above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92 by 3.7%.

Operating revenues rose 16% to $17.67 billion and were essentially in line with the $17.68 billion consensus mark. A 12.1% increase in total revenues per available seat mile or TRASM, and broad-based gains across premium, loyalty and cargo revenues, supported the top line despite sharply higher fuel costs.

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