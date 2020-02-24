ALGT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Allegiant Travel Company (Symbol: ALGT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $155.79, changing hands as low as $151.24 per share. Allegiant Travel Company shares are currently trading down about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALGT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALGT's low point in its 52 week range is $120.91 per share, with $183.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $154.05.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.