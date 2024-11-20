News & Insights

Algorhythm reports Q3 EPS 13c vs 3c last year

November 20, 2024 — 07:20 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue $10.622M vs $15.931M last year. “We are pleased to share our third-quarter results,” said Gary Atkinson, CEO of Algorhythm (RIME). “This was a highly active and transformational period for our business. We focused on integrating our recent acquisition of SemiCab, secured notable new pilot contracts for SemiCab’s logistics technology platform, and finalized a landmark OEM partnership for our automotive karaoke technology with BYD, a leading global EV manufacturer. Additionally, we supported our legacy retail karaoke partners as they prepared for the holiday season. I am proud of our team for successfully managing critical initiatives across multiple fronts, driving our business forward.”

