Algorhythm reports Q3 EPS 13c vs 3c last year

Reports Q3 revenue $10.622M vs $15.931M last year. “We are pleased to share our third-quarter results,” said Gary Atkinson, CEO of Algorhythm (RIME). “This was a highly active and transformational period for our business. We focused on integrating our recent acquisition of SemiCab, secured notable new pilot contracts for SemiCab’s logistics technology platform, and finalized a landmark OEM partnership for our automotive karaoke technology with BYD, a leading global EV manufacturer. Additionally, we supported our legacy retail karaoke partners as they prepared for the holiday season. I am proud of our team for successfully managing critical initiatives across multiple fronts, driving our business forward.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on RIME:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.