Algorhythm Holdings Reports Q3 Financial Results Amid Transformation

November 20, 2024 — 10:52 pm EST

Singing Machine Company ( (RIME) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Singing Machine Company presented to its investors.

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc., formerly known as The Singing Machine Company, operates in the AI-enabled software logistics and consumer karaoke products sectors, providing a diverse range of services through its subsidiaries. Recently, the company announced a quarterly net income of $1.195 million, despite a year-to-date net loss of $7.292 million, reflecting a challenging financial year with declining sales and increased operating expenses. Key highlights include the acquisition of SemiCab, a cloud-based transportation platform, and a strategic pivot to diversify its business model. Looking forward, Algorhythm Holdings aims to stabilize its financial position by exploring future debt or equity financings, while navigating ongoing challenges related to liquidity and compliance with NASDAQ’s equity requirements.

