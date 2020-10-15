Cryptocurrencies

Algorand's New Europe Accelerator to Boost Startups With up to $500K in Funding

The Algorand Foundation has launched a Europe-focused program aimed to fund and develop startups working atop its proof-of-stake blockchain.

  • The Algorand Europe Accelerator will support early-stage startups with seed funding and encourage blockchain development in the region, according to a press release Thursday.
  • The 12-week program is funded by Eterna Capital and Borderless Capital.
  • An initial $15,000 upfront seed amount from Borderless Capital will be provided to startups entering the program.
  • That may be followed by up to $500,000 in additional investment to eligible projects from both Borderless and Eterna.
  • “Europe is crucial for Algorand’s growth,” said Massimo Morini, chief economist at the Algorand Foundation. “London is an important startup hub.”
  • As well as funding, the program will offer developers and entrepreneurs “an array of tools and resources” for building decentralized applications.
  • Startups will also be assisted with their go-to-market execution, marketing, fundraising, token economics and general guidance.
  • Applications are currently open until Dec. 18, 2020.
  • Algorand was founded by MIT professor and Turing Award winner Silvio Micali.

