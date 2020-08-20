Algorand’s Move into DeFi Gives ALGO Price a Boost

ALGO tokens are up as markets respond positively to Algorandâs newly-announced plan to become an alternative venue for the white-hot decentralized finance (DeFi) space.

CoinGecko data shows the price of ALGO tokens has increased from $0.53 to nearly $0.65 â a jump of approximately 20% in the past 24 hours.

That translates into an $80 million increase in ALGOâs market cap to $515 million.

ALGO peaked at over $0.70 last Friday â the highest itâs been in over a year. The token has a way to go before it approaches its all-time high of $3.56, reached in June 2019.

This comes after Algorandâs founder, Silvio Micali, unveiled a new set of smart contract capabilities that lowered transaction fees and ultimately make Algorand a faster and more efficient venue for DeFi-related activities â such as yield farming.

The digital asset industry has become completely enthralled by the sudden rise in the DeFi space over the past year â some projects have been able to attract hundreds of millions of dollars in investment in as little as 12 hours.

The total value locked in DeFi applications went past the $6 billion milestone at the week beginning, according to DeFi Pulse.

See also: Algorand and Blockstack Are Building a Multi-Chain Smart Contract Language

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.