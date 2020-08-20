Cryptocurrencies

Algorand’s Move into DeFi Gives ALGO Price a Boost

Paddy Baker CoinDesk
Algorand founder Silvio Micali image via CoinDesk archives

ALGO tokens are up as markets respond positively to Algorandâs newly-announced plan to become an alternative venue for the white-hot decentralized finance (DeFi) space.

  • CoinGecko data shows the price of ALGO tokens has increased from $0.53 to nearly $0.65 â a jump of approximately 20% in the past 24 hours.
  • That translates into an $80 million increase in ALGOâs market cap to $515 million.
  • ALGO peaked at over $0.70 last Friday â the highest itâs been in over a year. The token has a way to go before it approaches its all-time high of $3.56, reached in June 2019.

See also: Algorand and Blockstack Are Building a Multi-Chain Smart Contract Language

