Algorand’s Move into DeFi Gives ALGO Price a Boost
ALGO tokens are up as markets respond positively to Algorandâs newly-announced plan to become an alternative venue for the white-hot decentralized finance (DeFi) space.
- CoinGecko data shows the price of ALGO tokens has increased from $0.53 to nearly $0.65 â a jump of approximately 20% in the past 24 hours.
- That translates into an $80 million increase in ALGOâs market cap to $515 million.
- ALGO peaked at over $0.70 last Friday â the highest itâs been in over a year. The token has a way to go before it approaches its all-time high of $3.56, reached in June 2019.
- This comes after Algorandâs founder, Silvio Micali, unveiled a new set of smart contract capabilities that lowered transaction fees and ultimately make Algorand a faster and more efficient venue for DeFi-related activities â such as yield farming.
- The digital asset industry has become completely enthralled by the sudden rise in the DeFi space over the past year â some projects have been able to attract hundreds of millions of dollars in investment in as little as 12 hours.
- The total value locked in DeFi applications went past the $6 billion milestone at the week beginning, according to DeFi Pulse.
See also: Algorand and Blockstack Are Building a Multi-Chain Smart Contract Language
Related Stories
- OMG Price Doubles as DeFi and Record Ethereum Fees Create âPerfect Stormâ
- Algorand Readies On-Chain Smart Contracts as the Summer of DeFi Rolls On
- Mirror Trading Clients Should Take Their Money and Run, South African Regulator Advises
- Ren Just Had a Great Week as Demand for Bitcoin on DeFi Rises
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.