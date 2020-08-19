Cryptocurrencies

Algorand Readies On-Chain Smart Contracts as the Summer of DeFi Rolls On

Contributor
Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Published
Algorand founder Silvio Micali (CoinDesk archives)

Algorand has unveiled a fresh set of smart contract capabilities aimed at luring decentralized finance (DeFi) projects away from its larger competitors.

  • The main iteration appears to be Algorandâs addition of âstateful smart contractsâ alongside features such as atomic transfers and Algorand Standard Assets that already run on the blockchainâs base layer.
  • Simply put, these âstatefulâ smart contracts increase efficiency by storing certain information in user accounts, rather than its own code, according to a blog post by Algorand founder Silvio Micali.
  • That efficiency allows Algorand to charge static network transaction fees at low cost and scale faster than other competing DeFi-friendly chains.
  • âUntil now, restrictions around scale, transaction speeds and high transaction fees have been barriers to mainstream blockchain adoption,â Algorand said, taking multiple pot-shots at the current DeFi leader, the Ethereum blockchain.
  • Algorand clearly wants to woo its own batch of YAMs, yield farmers and the innumerable DeFi products that have sprouted up like mushrooms on Ethereum all summer. âDeFi gives the world access to an essentially unlimited number of financial products and services,â Micali said in the statement.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular