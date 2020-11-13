Cryptocurrencies

Algorand-Backed Axelar Raises $3.75M in Seed Funding to Help Blockchains Communicate

Contributor
Sebastian Sinclair CoinDesk
Published

Axelar, a decentralized protocol designed by the founding members of Algorand to allow cross-blockchain communication, has raised $3.75 million in seed funding.

Announced Thursday, the round saw participation from investors including Binance X, the investment arm and accelerator of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, as well as San Fransisco-based venture capital firm DCVC (Data Collective).

Other participants included crypto operator fund Divergence Ventures, serial entrepreneur Waikit Lau and AngelList founder Naval Ravikant.

Related: Market Wrap: Bitcoin Hits $16.2K; Uniswap Crosses $3B Locked

“This [seed funding] will be crucial to help us accelerate our roadmap and to scale cross-chain communication,” said Sergey Gorbunov, co-founder and CEO at Axelar. “Today, we are seeing more and more autonomous blockchain platforms emerge, with no unified approach for developers to communicate with the entire ecosystem.”

The protocol attempts to rectify this by acting as a communications bridge, connecting blockchain ecosystems that in effect speak different languages. In turn, this will save developers the hassle of rewriting their decentralized apps, or dapps, for each network by using Axelar’s universal protocol and API, according to the company.

The seed funding will go toward further developing the network’s technology, tools and API solutions, along with recruiting the engineers that will assist in the design of the underlying protocols, per the announcement.

See also: Algorand’s New Europe Accelerator to Boost Startups With Up to $500K in Funding

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    #TradeTalks: The future of personal finance and #crypto is disrupting the traditional banking model

    BlockFi CEO Zac Prince joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the future of personal finance and #crypto is disrupting the traditional banking model.

    2 days ago

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular