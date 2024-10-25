Algorae Pharmaceuticals Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

Living Cell Technologies Ltd. (AU:1AI) has released an update.

Algorae Pharmaceuticals Limited has announced the successful outcome of its Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions passed, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the approval of performance shares for key directors. This indicates strong shareholder support and potential growth prospects for the company.

