News & Insights

Stocks

Algorae Pharmaceuticals Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

October 25, 2024 — 02:56 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Living Cell Technologies Ltd. (AU:1AI) has released an update.

Algorae Pharmaceuticals Limited has announced the successful outcome of its Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions passed, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the approval of performance shares for key directors. This indicates strong shareholder support and potential growth prospects for the company.

For further insights into AU:1AI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LVCLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.