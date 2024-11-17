Algorae Pharmaceuticals Plans Major Securities Issuance

Living Cell Technologies Ltd. (AU:1AI) has released an update.

Algorae Pharmaceuticals Limited has announced a proposed issuance of 23,890,665 options, set to expire on March 31, 2026. This move is part of a planned securities placement, with the issuance date slated for December 2, 2024. Investors in the pharmaceutical sector may find this development noteworthy as it could impact the company’s market dynamics.

