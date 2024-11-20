News & Insights

Stocks

Algorae Pharmaceuticals Expands Pipeline with AI-Driven Targets

November 20, 2024 — 06:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Living Cell Technologies Ltd. (AU:1AI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Algorae Pharmaceuticals has expanded its therapeutic pipeline with 24 new AI-generated drug targets for preclinical evaluation, focusing on oncology indications with unmet needs. This development, facilitated by their proprietary AlgoraeOS platform, underscores the company’s competitive edge in AI-driven drug discovery. Successful preclinical outcomes may lead to further development, potentially in collaboration with other pharmaceutical firms.

For further insights into AU:1AI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LVCLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.