Algorae Pharmaceuticals Expands Pipeline with AI-Driven Targets

Living Cell Technologies Ltd. (AU:1AI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Algorae Pharmaceuticals has expanded its therapeutic pipeline with 24 new AI-generated drug targets for preclinical evaluation, focusing on oncology indications with unmet needs. This development, facilitated by their proprietary AlgoraeOS platform, underscores the company’s competitive edge in AI-driven drug discovery. Successful preclinical outcomes may lead to further development, potentially in collaboration with other pharmaceutical firms.

For further insights into AU:1AI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.