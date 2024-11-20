Algorae Pharmaceuticals Expands Pipeline with AI-Driven Targets

Living Cell Technologies Ltd. (AU:1AI) has released an update.
Algorae Pharmaceuticals has expanded its therapeutic pipeline with 24 new AI-generated drug targets for preclinical evaluation, focusing on oncology indications with unmet needs. This development, facilitated by their proprietary AlgoraeOS platform, underscores the company’s competitive edge in AI-driven drug discovery. Successful preclinical outcomes may lead to further development, potentially in collaboration with other pharmaceutical firms.
