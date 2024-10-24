News & Insights

Algorae Pharmaceuticals Boosts Drug Development with AI

October 24, 2024 — 07:30 pm EDT

Living Cell Technologies Ltd. (AU:1AI) has released an update.

Algorae Pharmaceuticals Limited is making strides in drug development with the launch of AlgoraeOS, an AI platform designed to enhance drug prediction. The company is advancing its dementia and cardiovascular drug candidates, AI-116 and AI-168, with promising preclinical results and international patent filings. Financially robust, Algorae is set to leverage its resources for continued innovation and collaboration in the pharmaceutical sector.

