Algorae Pharmaceuticals Boosts Drug Development with AI

Algorae Pharmaceuticals Limited is making strides in drug development with the launch of AlgoraeOS, an AI platform designed to enhance drug prediction. The company is advancing its dementia and cardiovascular drug candidates, AI-116 and AI-168, with promising preclinical results and international patent filings. Financially robust, Algorae is set to leverage its resources for continued innovation and collaboration in the pharmaceutical sector.

