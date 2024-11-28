Algorae Pharmaceuticals’ AI-168 Shows Promising Results

Living Cell Technologies Ltd. (AU:1AI) has released an update.

Algorae Pharmaceuticals has announced promising preclinical results for its drug candidate AI-168, which showed significant cardioprotective effects, surpassing traditional beta blockers. The company is seeking patent protection for AI-168 after these successful studies, positioning the drug to potentially capture a share of the lucrative cardiovascular treatment market.

