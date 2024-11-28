News & Insights

Stocks

Algorae Pharmaceuticals’ AI-168 Shows Promising Results

November 28, 2024 — 05:58 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Living Cell Technologies Ltd. (AU:1AI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Algorae Pharmaceuticals has announced promising preclinical results for its drug candidate AI-168, which showed significant cardioprotective effects, surpassing traditional beta blockers. The company is seeking patent protection for AI-168 after these successful studies, positioning the drug to potentially capture a share of the lucrative cardiovascular treatment market.

For further insights into AU:1AI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LVCLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.