Algonquin Power & Utilities's Preferred Shares, Series A Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Thursday, shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp's Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A (TSX: AQN-PRA.TO) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2905), with shares changing hands as low as $19.72 on the day. As of last close, AQN.PRA was trading at a 20.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.
The chart below shows the one year performance of AQN.PRA shares, versus AQN:
Below is a dividend history chart for AQN.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp's Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A:
In Thursday trading, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp's Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A (TSX: AQN-PRA.TO) is currently up about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: AQN.TO) are off about 1.3%.
