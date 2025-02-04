Algonquin Power & Utilities' Preferred Shares, Series A Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp's Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A (TSX: AQN-PRA.TO ) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.644), with shares changing hands as low as $23.30 on the day. As of last close, AQN.PRA was trading at a 5.64% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are

The chart below shows the one year performance of AQN.PRA shares, versus AQN:

Below is a dividend history chart for AQN.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp's Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A:

In Tuesday trading, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp's Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A (TSX: AQN-PRA.TO) is currently down about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: AQN.TO) are off about 1.3%.

