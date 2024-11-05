Algonquin Power & Utilities' Preferred Shares, Series A, Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of AQN.PRA shares, versus AQN:
Below is a dividend history chart for AQN.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp's Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A:
In Tuesday trading, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp's Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A (TSX: AQN-PRA.TO) is currently off about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: AQN.TO) are up about 0.8%.
Also see: WWIN Videos
RYT Options Chain
LNT Earnings History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.