Algonquin Power & Utilities' Preferred Shares, Series A, Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of AQN.PRA shares, versus AQN:
Below is a dividend history chart for AQN.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp's Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Monday trading, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp's Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A (TSX: AQN-PRA.TO) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: AQN.TO) are off about 1.4%.
Also see: Cheap Healthcare Shares
Institutional Holders of SIXZ
Funds Holding TAXS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.