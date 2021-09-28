Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.171 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AQN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.32% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.19, the dividend yield is 4.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AQN was $15.19, representing a -14.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.86 and a 7.46% increase over the 52 week low of $14.14.

AQN is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). AQN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.11. Zacks Investment Research reports AQN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.25%, compared to an industry average of 5.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the aqn Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AQN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AQN as a top-10 holding:

Vanguard FTSE All-Wld ex-US SmCp Idx ETF (VSS)

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SCHC with an increase of 3.53% over the last 100 days. VSS has the highest percent weighting of AQN at 0.26%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.